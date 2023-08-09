LKQ Donates $50,000 to Support Technician Workforce in Partnership with TechForce Foundation

LKQ Corporation, through the LKQ Community Foundation, and TechForce Foundation have entered into a strategic partnership to support students pursuing a technical education and career as a professional transportation technician.

LKQ, the largest provider of alternative vehicle collision replacement products, is concerned over the seriousness of the automotive and collision technician shortage and wants to be part of the solution. Currently there are 5 jobs available for every student graduating tech school. Therefore, LKQ has donated $50,000 to support TechForce Foundation’s charitable programs, including a nationwide public service campaign recognizing the value and importance of skilled technicians, its FutureTechs Rock and Techs Rock awards, and TechForce, the first of its kind, gamified online community of aspiring and working technician to find tech schools, scholarships, events, apprenticeships and jobs.

“LKQ knows the importance of skilled technicians; they are the backbone of the automotive and collision industries,” says Justin Jude, President of LKQ North America-Wholesale. “Part of LKQ’s mission is to build strong partnerships in the communities in which we operate, and we are proud to partner with TechForce, a leading nonprofit committed to helping young people discover and successfully pursue the technician career.”

“TechForce helps students find a technical education and career that fits,” explains TechForce’s executive director, Jennifer Maher. “Let’s consider Hayden, a recent TechForce scholarship and grant recipient. He was never made aware of the rewarding career opportunities in mobility and, as a result, spent a decade working jobs he did not enjoy. Fortunately, Hayden discovered his passion, returned to an automotive tech program with TechForce’s support at age 30, and could not be happier with his new career as a professional technician.” TechForce inspires and supports students like Hayden at all stages in their career journeys.

Maher continued, “Not everyone wants to go the 4-year university path. For those who love problem-solving and working with their hands, a technical career may be a perfect fit. We are proud to welcome LKQ as a partner in our work to change the public perception of these high-tech STEM careers.”