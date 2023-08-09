Collision Repair Industry Production Up Over 8% in June Compared to 2022

Production was also up from May on growth in employment. Total industry employment and number of women employed set another new record.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary June collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up on a year-over-year basis as well as from the previous month.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in June was up 5.8% compared to June 2022 and production employment was up 7.4% versus the previous year.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the