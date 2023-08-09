1Collision Adds Two Collision Repair Centers to Network in Texas

1Collision announced the addition of On the Road Garage, that operates two collision repair locations in Texas. The Irving facility opened in 2020 and two years later, an additional location was established in Dallas. The company has 40 full-time employees.

“We are pleased to be adding our first licensees in the Dallas, Texas area,” said John Hollingsworth, 1Collision’s director of new location development. “Roy Villarreal and his team strive for greatness and they know there are always things that can be improved upon. We look forward to supporting them in their mission to grow.”

Established by CEO Michelle Corson, On