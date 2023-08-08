Stellantis Announces New Aftermarket Parts Brand in North America

Stellantis announced a new competitively priced, private-label replacement parts brand- bproauto. The new parts line is designed to enhance and expand its replacement parts and service business in North America. The new brand complements Mopar, the company’s global original-equipment parts and authentic accessories brand for Stellantis.

The launch of bproauto helps address a key pillar outlined in the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to grow sales in the independent aftermarket

According to the company, bproauto will provide a proven second-line brand of high-quality aftermarket parts costs less than original-equipment (OE) offerings and are backed by a standard two-year/unlimited-mile warranty.