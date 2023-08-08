Former Massachusetts Auto Glass Employee Charged with Alleged Embezzlement of More Than $1.3 Million

Holbrook, Mass. Police Department Chief William Smith reported the arrest and charging of a former employee of a local auto glass business after an extensive investigation showed that she had allegedly embezzled more than $1.3 million from the business.

Ashley Sumner of Weymouth, Mass. was charged with:

Larceny Over $1,200 (Felony)

Improper Use of a Credit Card Over $1,200 (Felony, Two Counts)

Identity Fraud (Misdemeanor, Four Counts)

Money Laundering (Felony)

Holbrook police began an investigation into Sumner in March after it was reported by Allstate Glass that she had been suspected of stealing $50,000. Sumner had been an