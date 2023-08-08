Former Massachusetts Auto Glass Employee Charged with Alleged Embezzlement of More Than $1.3 Million

CollisionWeek

Holbrook, Mass. Police Department Chief William Smith reported the arrest and charging of a former employee of a local auto glass business after an extensive investigation showed that she had allegedly embezzled more than $1.3 million from the business.

Ashley Sumner

Ashley Sumner of Weymouth, Mass. was charged with:

  • Larceny Over $1,200 (Felony)
  • Improper Use of a Credit Card Over $1,200 (Felony, Two Counts)
  • Identity Fraud (Misdemeanor, Four Counts)
  • Money Laundering (Felony)

Holbrook police began an investigation into Sumner in March after it was reported by Allstate Glass that she had been suspected of stealing $50,000. Sumner had been an

