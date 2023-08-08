ASA August 30 Webinar Will Examine New Ways to Find Future Techs for Your Shop

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced it will hold a webinar August 30 at 1 p.m. (EDT) featuring Jennifer Maher, Executive Director of TechForce Foundation. The topic for the webinar is New Ways to Find Future Techs for Your Shop.
Registration for the webinar is available online.
The TechForce Foundation mission is to champion all students to and through their technical education and into careers as professional technicians.
