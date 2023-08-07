Elite Body Shop Academy Launches In-Person Training Workshops in Nashville

Dave Luehr, founder of Elite Body Shop Solutions and the Elite Body Shop Academy, announced the launch of in-person training workshops in Nashville, Tenn. These workshops are designed to offer in-depth, action-oriented operational training to body shop owners, managers, and their administrative teams.

The Academy workshop topics and schedule can be found online.

Over the past five years, the Academy has become known for affordable and impactful online courses.

“Online training is an incredibly powerful tool for shops to gain knowledge without having to leave the office,” said Luehr. “However, it doesn’t replace the synergy of in-person training or the