CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Elite Body Shop Academy Launches In-Person Training Workshops in Nashville

Elite Body Shop Academy Launches In-Person Training Workshops in Nashville

By Leave a Comment

Dave Luehr, founder of Elite Body Shop Solutions and the Elite Body Shop Academy, announced the launch of in-person training workshops in Nashville, Tenn. These workshops are designed to offer in-depth, action-oriented operational training to body shop owners, managers, and their administrative teams.

Elite Body Shop Academy logoThe Academy workshop topics and schedule can be found online. 

Over the past five years, the Academy has become known for affordable and impactful online courses.

“Online training is an incredibly powerful tool for shops to gain knowledge without having to leave the office,” said Luehr. “However, it doesn’t replace the synergy of in-person training or the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey