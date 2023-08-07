Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Hollywood, Florida

Crash Champions today announced that the company has expanded its Florida footprint with the successful acquisition of Ideal Auto Collision, a more than 17,500 sq. ft. collision repair facility that has been serving Hollywood, Fla. for more than four decades.

The acquisition officially closed on Friday, August 4, with operations transitioning to Crash Champions effective immediately. Crash Champions now operates more than 50 locations across Florida and a nationwide network of more than 600 repair centers in 36 states and Washington D.C.

“This is an important step forward in the steady, strategic growth of the Crash Champions brand,” said Matt