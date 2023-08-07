Auto Club of Southern California Acquires US Subsidiary of Wawanesa Mutual

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company announced August 1 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Wawanesa General Insurance Company, its U.S. subsidiary, to the Automobile Club of Southern California’s affiliated insurer, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

“It’s the right time to focus our efforts on our home market in Canada, where we have operated for nearly 127 years,” said Jeff Goy, President and CEO of the Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. “We look forward to further strengthening the products and services we provide Canadian families and businesses, and to providing exceptional service to even