CREF Raises Over $100,000 to Benefit Collision Repair Students and Schools

Funds raised during annual golf fundraiser will support industry education and training nationwide.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced its 21st Annual Golf Fundraiser, co-hosted by PPG Automotive Finishes, raising over $100,000 to support collision repair programs, schools and students around the country. Held on July 19 at the Hillcrest Country Club in Indianapolis, Ind., the event sold out to capacity with 144 golfers and support from over two dozen sponsors.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors, golfers, and volunteers who helped make the Foundation’s 2023 golf fundraiser such an incredible success,” CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode stated. “Funds raised from this event allow CREF to continue supporting high school and college collision programs, students, and instructors across the country. We look forward to gathering everyone again in 2024 when the summer industry meetings take us to Denver!”

The winning team, from Certified Collision Group, included Bob Cornelius, Steve Widen and Stan Wassell.

Participants also had the chance to win great prizes by competing in individual hole contests. The winners included:

Longest Drive #2: Taylor Imel (Mirka)

Closest to the Pin #4: Paul Cook (GEICO)

Closest to the Pin #12: Gene Lopez (Seidner’s Collision Centers)

Longest Drive #13: Josh Perry (Chief Automotive)

Straightest Drive #16: Dustin Warren (AkzoNobel)

Helicopter ball drop winners included:

Closest to the Pin: FinishMaster Corporate Donation ($2,000 winnings)

Second Closest to the Pin: Cliff Black of Static Solutions ($500 winnings)

Third Closest to the Pin: John Eck of General Motors ($250 winnings)

Farthest from the Pin: Paul Folino of LKQ ($250 winnings)

All four helicopter ball drop winners graciously donated their winnings back to CREF to further support tomorrow’s collision repair professionals.

During the reception following the day of golf, attendees heard from collision professional Destiny Potter about how the Foundation helped her pursue her desired career path by eliminating her student debt in 2017.