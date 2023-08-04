CAPA Certifies Hushan Autoparts Ultrasonic Sensors

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), the independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, announced the first CAPA Certified ultrasonic sensors are now available, manufactured by Hushan Autoparts Inc., a Taiwan-based manufacturer specializing in handles, cameras, and door spare parts. These ultrasonic sensors, certified to the CAPA 703 standard, join Hushan’s line of CAPA Certified rearview cameras (CAPA 702), and are now available from automotive part suppliers.

“With an ongoing effort to prioritize safety in automobiles, the technology used in various detection systems and parts continues to advance at a rapid pace,” said Clark Plucinski, Chairman, CAPA