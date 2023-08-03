New York Collision Repair Shop Owner Sentenced to Six Months in Jail for Sales Tax Fraud

Repair facility owner paid more than $700,000 restitution in sales tax in 2017 case.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller announced the sentencing of Jose Cardona, 45, of Oceanside, for felony Tax Fraud related to his ownership and operation of two Nassau County collision repair shops. Cardona was sentenced in Nassau County State Supreme Court August 2 to six months in jail and five years of probation, after having already paid more than $700,000 in restitution. Cardona’s two businesses previously pleaded guilty to felony Tax Fraud charges, and his