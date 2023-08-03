CollisionWeek

Jim Kessler Named CEO at RB Global

Company says Ann Fandozzi resigned due to failure to resolve executive compensation negotiation.

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA), formerly known as Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, announced the appointment of Jim Kessler, most recently the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive Officer. Kessler will also join RB Global’s Board of Directors. Megan Cash, most recently Senior Vice President, Global Control and Corporate Finance, has been appointed Principal Finance and Accounting Officer.

These appointments are effective immediately and follow the departures of Ann Fandozzi as Chief Executive Officer and Eric Jacobs as Chief Financial Officer. The Board will be conducting

