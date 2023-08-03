Driven Brands Reports Second Quarter Revenue Up 19%

Paint, Collision & Glass segment same-store sales up over 12%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) on August 2 reported revenue of $606.9 million for the second quarter ended July 1, up 19% compared to last year. System-wide sales were $1.7 billion, up 18 percent versus the prior year driven by 8 percent same-store sales growth and 7 percent net store growth. The company added 74 new stores in the quarter.

Net Income increased to $37.7 million or $0.22 per diluted share versus a Net Loss in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income decreased 18 percent to $49.1 million or $0.29