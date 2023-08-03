Cloninger Automotive Group Licenses DCR Systems Collision Repair Operating Model in North Carolina

DCR Systems, LLC announced that Cloninger Automotive Group based in Salisbury, N.C., signed an area development licensing agreement with the company. The agreement provides access to DCR Systems’ full turnkey operating model.

“We appreciate Cloninger’s belief and trust in the DCR process and applaud their courage to adapt and transition from a traditional operation to lean-focused operation,” said Michael Giarrizzo, president and CEO of DCR Systems. “They have invested in a beautiful facility and a new way of doing things, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this venture.”

“We are so pleased to work with the Cloninger