U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up in June Compared to May

Prices were also up over 5% on a year-over-year basis.

The most recent government figures on inflation through June show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices continues to be above the rate of general inflation for the 24th month in a row, but the rate of increase is less than half the rate of increase compared to the historic highs last year.

Comparing the average year-on-year (YoY) increase for the most recent 12-month period to the previous 12-month period indicates the rate of growth for auto body repair prices was 1.2 percentage points higher in the most