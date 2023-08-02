National Auto Body Council Award Nominations Open Through August 15

The National Auto Body Council is seeking nominations for its 2023 awards, the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award, which formally recognize individuals and companies for their leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognizes the individual in the collision repair industry who has delivered exemplary service in the NABC mission of Changing and Saving Lives Every Day, far beyond their role in the industry. Individuals may be nominated by a member of the NABC Board of Directors or by the public. This award will