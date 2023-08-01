ProColor Collision Adds New Location in California 

ProColor Collision franchise owner Tony Buryakov has opened a third ProColor Collision repair center to serve Sacramento area residents and businesses.

ProColor Collision Shingle Springs, formerly 49ER Auto Body, located at 4213 Sunset Lane, Suite 102 in Shingle Springs, joins Buryakov’s ProColor Collision locations in southeast and northeast Sacramento.

“Even with my more than 25 years of collision repair industry experience, ProColor Collision’s proven training, business management, supplier relationships, and employee engagement support have a real and lasting impact on both the growth of my business and the leading-edge services we provide our customers,” said Buryakov. “I purchased this third