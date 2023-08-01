CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ProColor Collision Adds New Location in California 

ProColor Collision Adds New Location in California 

By Leave a Comment

ProColor Collision franchise owner Tony Buryakov has opened a third ProColor Collision repair center to serve Sacramento area residents and businesses.

ProColor Collision Shingle Springs, formerly 49ER Auto Body, located at 4213 Sunset Lane, Suite 102 in Shingle Springs, joins Buryakov’s ProColor Collision locations in southeast and northeast Sacramento.

“Even with my more than 25 years of collision repair industry experience, ProColor Collision’s proven training, business management, supplier relationships, and employee engagement support have a real and lasting impact on both the growth of my business and the leading-edge services we provide our customers,” said Buryakov. “I purchased this third

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey