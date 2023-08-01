CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / MSO Symposium October 30 in Las Vegas

MSO Symposium October 30 in Las Vegas

By Leave a Comment

The MSO Symposium announced the 12th annual event will take place at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev. on Monday, October 30 during SEMA/AAPEX week. Early-bird registration for the event will open soon.

This year’s event will begin at 9:00 a.m. with coffee, networking, and a sponsor showcase. Following is an informative program that highlights important business trends involving the economy, private equity, and industry consolidation, in addition to informative panel discussions and future outlooks in the collision repair industry. The one-day conference sessions conclude at 5:30 p.m. and an evening networking reception will directly follow.

MSO

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey