MSO Symposium October 30 in Las Vegas

The MSO Symposium announced the 12th annual event will take place at the Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev. on Monday, October 30 during SEMA/AAPEX week. Early-bird registration for the event will open soon.

This year’s event will begin at 9:00 a.m. with coffee, networking, and a sponsor showcase. Following is an informative program that highlights important business trends involving the economy, private equity, and industry consolidation, in addition to informative panel discussions and future outlooks in the collision repair industry. The one-day conference sessions conclude at 5:30 p.m. and an evening networking reception will directly follow.

MSO