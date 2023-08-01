CollisionWeek

ASE Vouchers Now Available for EV Testing

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has made vouchers available for EV certification testing.

ASE announced the creation of Electric Vehicle Technician/Shop Personnel Electrical Safety Standards and a certification program in May. The purpose of the standards is to provide guidance, document and establish electrical safety requirements, standards, procedures and safe work practices relating to the development of an electrically safe working area for service professionals in North America working on or around electrified vehicles (xEVs).

The intent of these standards is to minimize exposure to these hazards and their associated impacts. These standards were developed in conjunction

