Repairify Partners with Capricorn on ADAS Joint Venture in Australia and New Zealand

Repairify Australia Holdings Pty Ltd and Capricorn Society Limited announced today they have entered into a joint venture agreement that will deliver remote automotive repair solutions to repairers across Australia and New Zealand.

Repairify and Capricorn have equal ownership of the joint venture, which will be branded as Repairify and distributed across Australia and New Zealand by Capricorn through the Capricorn Preferred Supplier Network.

This is an integral part of Capricorn ’s commitment to provide the highest levels of support to over 25,000 Member businesses, helping them to be best equipped with connected technology to professionally deal with modern vehicle