NHTSA Proposes Updated Fuel Economy Standards for MY2027 and Later Vehicles

Mirrors April EPA proposal that vehicle manufacturers criticized as unachievable in the proposed timeline.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a proposal Friday, July 28 to update corporate average fuel economy (CAFÉ) standards for passenger cars and light trucks. A 60-day public comment period will begin after the proposal is published in the Federal Register.

“CAFE standards have driven the auto industry to innovate in improving fuel economy in ways that benefit our nation and all Americans,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said. “The new standards we’re proposing today would advance our energy security, reduce