Lincoln Electric CEO Christopher Mapes to Retire at Year End

Steven Hedlund, the current Chief Operating Officer, to be named President and Chief Executive Officer.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) announced that Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who has served as President and CEO since 2012, will retire as President and CEO on December 31, and will be designated as Executive Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2024.

Christopher L. Mapes will retire at the end of the year.

Steven B. Hedlund, who has been with the Company for 15 years and serves as Chief Operating Officer, will be named President and CEO,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

