Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Southern California

Crash Champions today announced that the company has finalized the acquisition of Autobahn Collision Center, a 40,000 sq. ft. collision repair center located at 11511 Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, California.

The deal closed Friday, July 28 and the location will begin operating as part of the Crash Champions network effective immediately.

“The Crash Champions team is proud to continue our strategic national growth plan with quality acquisitions such as Autobahn Collision Center,” said Crash Champions CEO and founder Matt Ebert. “The Southern California market is a strong area for ongoing growth, and we have been impressed by the team