New-Vehicle Sales Projected Up 21.5% in July

Will mark fourth consecutive month of double-digit percentage growth.

Total new-vehicle sales for July 2023, including retail and non-retail transactions, are projected to reach 1,320,982 units, a 21.5% increase from July 2022, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData. Total sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 1,320,982 units, a 21.5% increase compared with July 2022 when adjusted for selling days. July 2023 has 25 selling days, one less than July 2022. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting for the number of selling days translates to an increase of 16.8% from a year