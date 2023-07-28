Main Street Tax Certainty Act Introduced in U.S. House Seeks to Preserve Pass-Through Business Deductions

U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) introduced the Main Street Tax Certainty Act, H.R. 4721, legislation which would permanently extend Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code, which is slated to expire in 2025. Smucker’s legislation is cosponsored by 92 Members and is supported by all Republican Members of the Ways & Means Committee.

Section 199A, which was adopted as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, allows for a 20 percent deduction of qualified income for pass-through businesses. Most small business are structured as a pass-through and this section was included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act