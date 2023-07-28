CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CSN Collision Centres Adds New Collision Repair Facility to Network in Quebec

CSN Collision Centres Adds New Collision Repair Facility to Network in Quebec

By Leave a Comment

CSN continues its expansion in Quebec by adding CSN Carrosserie Nordique, a 6,400 sq. ft. collision repair facility located in Saint-Isidore-de-Laprairie, Quebec, to its growing network of leading collision centers.

Sébastien Tremblay, owner of CSN Carrosserie Nordique, says, “Having always been passionate about cars, both their mechanics and their bodywork, we found ourselves in a field that we’re passionate about, and one that’s constantly evolving. Being already in the automotive industry, we heard that a body shop was for sale, and we saw this opportunity as a chance to stand out, apply and acquire more knowledge in the field.”

Tremblay

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey