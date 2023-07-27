U.S. Length of Rental Declined in Second Quarter

According to the latest data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, United States Overall Length of Rental (LOR) for the second quarter was 17.4, a 0.3-day drop from Q2 2022 (17.7). This is a 1.5-day decrease from Q1 2023 (18.7 days), which fits historical seasonal trending of a decrease from the 1st quarter of the year to the 2nd quarter.

These results also show the first dip in LOR year-over-year since the initial stages of the pandemic. While positive, these results continue to reflect the new normal, as the LOR for Q2 of 2021 was 13.2 days.

Alaska recorded the highest overall LOR