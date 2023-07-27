SkillsUSA Instructors Recognized as Finalists for the 2023 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize

Twenty-four SkillsUSA instructors are among 50 teachers and teacher teams from across the country who are finalists for the 2023 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Their high school trades programs are in the running for a share of $1.5 million in total cash awards.
The SkillsUSA finalists include:
- Alabama: Scott Larson, Construction, North Baldwin Center for Technology
- Alaska: Steven Ratzlaff, Construction, James T. Hutchison High School
- Arizona: Jeremy Tarbet, Automotive, Canyon del Oro High School
- Colorado: Alexander Adkisson, Manufacturing and Construction, Green Mountain High School; and Glenn Harrison, Manufacturing, Dr. Martin Luther King Early College
- Delaware:
