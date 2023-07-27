CARSTAR Celebrates Grand Opening of New Collision Repair Center in New York City

CARSTAR Brookyln Auto Solutions recently hosted a grand opening event to welcome those in the area to their new 20,000 sq. ft. collision repair facility to meet the team, mingle with one another and hear from elected officials and representatives in Brooklyn, New York.

The event, held on Saturday, June 24, and was hosted at the CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions facility located at 10019 Glenwood Road, in Brooklyn. The official ceremony kicked off at 6:00 p.m. and Dwayne Simon, owner of CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions, shared his vision for this location with attendees.

“As one of the largest minority-owned body