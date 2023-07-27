Australian Auto Aftermarket and Collision Repair Expo Changes 2024 Event Date to April 11-13

The Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association (AAAA) the decision to change the dates of the next year’s Australian Auto Aftermarket and Collision Repair Expo to Thursday, April 11 – Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.

According to the association, Formula 1 recently released their dates for 2024, and the Melbourne race dates were a direct clash with the Expo which was scheduled for March 2024. The Expo team had strategically chosen March dates for the 2024 Expo based on the previous two Melbourne F1 races being held in April.

Given the impact the clash of the