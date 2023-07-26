CollisionWeek

Jeff McFadden Partners with Jeremy Lennox at Harvey’s Collision Centers

Dallas, Texas-based Harvey’s Collision Centers announced the addition of Jeff McFadden as their new partner, assuming the role of CEO and co-owner. With a career spanning 37 years in the industry, McFadden previously served as president of Service King Collision.

(L-R) Jeremy Lennox and Jeff McFadden celebrate day one of their new partnership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff McFadden as our partner,” said Jeremy Lennox, owner of Harvey’s Collision Centers.

Lennox purchased the business in January 2018 from Johnny Harvey, the grandson of William Harvey, who founded Harvey’s Paint & Body in 1956.  The business has been family owned

