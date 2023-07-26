CollisionWeek

EV Battery Safe Handling and Storage Guidance Developed by Automakers and Suppliers

In a collaborative effort to enhance safety measures and promote responsible handling of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, at its 2023 Innovation Summit in Columbus, Ohio, the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) announced the publication of a new guidance document on Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Safe Handling and Storage.

The guide is available to download.

To address the proper management of EV batteries, the document succinctly summarizes some of the available resources, options and considerations related to handling of EV batteries after their removal from a vehicle, including topics related to 1) battery identification, 2) safety prevention, 3) thermal runaway,

