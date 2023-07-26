Car Insurance Rates Up 17% in the First Half of 2023

Another 4% increase projected before the end of the year.

The average annual cost of a car insurance policy surged $240 to $1,668 in the first six months of 2023, up from $1,428 in 2022. Prices will increase another 4% before the end of the year, according to Insurify’s latest auto insurance report. The report attributes these increases to insurers experiencing high losses as a result of soaring auto repair prices and the effects of climate change.

“Vehicle repair and maintenance costs have outpaced inflation and show no signs of slowing, leading insurers to increase auto insurance prices to