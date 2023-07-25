Parker-Hannifin Corporation Executive Chairman Thomas Williams Joins Sherwin-Williams Board

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) announced that its Board of Directors elected Thomas L. Williams to the Board, effective July 18. Williams also was appointed to the Compensation and Management Development Committee of the Board. Sherwin-Williams’ Board now consists of ten members, including nine independent directors.

Williams, 64, currently serves as Executive Chairman of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) a global manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets.

In 2019, Parker-Hannifin acquired collision repair industry supplier LORD Corporation for $3.6 billion.

“We are pleased to have Tom join our Board of Directors,” said John G. Morikis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sherwin-Williams. “Tom has long been an established leader with more than 30 years of global experience in the industrial sector. In particular, his extensive and diverse operations expertise gained over the course of his career will provide invaluable perspective to the Board. We look forward to his contributions to the Board, our Company and our employees, customers, shareholders and other stakeholders in the years to come.”

Williams has served as Chairman of the Board of Parker-Hannifin since January 2016. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Parker-Hannifin from February 2015 until his recent retirement from the position on January 1, 2023. He will retire as Executive Chairman on December 31, 2023. Mr. Williams previously served as Executive Vice President of Parker-Hannifin from August 2008 to February 2015 and Operating Officer from November 2006 to February 2015. Prior to joining Parker-Hannifin in 2003, Mr. Williams spent 22 years at General Electric, where he held key management positions in several business groups.

Williams received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Bucknell University, and an MBA from Xavier University. Mr. Williams is also a director of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.