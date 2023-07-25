Driven Brands Wraps Inaugural Combined Canadian Conference with Celebration

Franchise Partners from CARSTAR Canada and Driven Glass Canada raised more than CA$150,000 to benefit charitable partners across Canada.

Driven Brands closed out its inaugural Driven Brands Canadian joint conference in the same spirit with which it began – excitement, conviviality and a commitment to evolving and growing together.

The celebration, Evolution 2023, was held July 18 to 20 at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal, Canada. The attendees included hundreds of franchise partners from CARSTAR and Driven Glass, consisting of UniglassPlus, VitroPlus, Docteur Pare-Brise, Go!Glass and Star Auto Glass, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors and industry