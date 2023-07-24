Kinderhook Industries Acquires Continental Auto Parts

New Jersey based aftermarket collision repair parts distributor has ten hubs in four states.

Kinderhook Industries, LLC announced today the acquisition of Continental Auto Parts, L.L.C. in partnership with management. Continental Auto Parts is a is a Newark, New Jersey based distributor of aftermarket collision automotive parts to multi-shop operators (MSOs) and independent collision repair shops. CAP represents Kinderhook’s 29th automotive / light manufacturing platform investment since inception. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997 by Thomas Lee, CAP has expanded organically through the opening of ten strategically located hubs across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania,