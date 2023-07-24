Jennifer Keaton Named Director of Government Affairs at Auto Care Association

The Auto Care Association today announced the addition of Jennifer Keaton as its new director of government affairs. Keaton will work within a four-person department advocating on behalf of the automotive aftermarket with federal and state legislators as well as relevant regulatory agencies. Her role is critical in ensuring the management of state legislation and regulations impacting the auto care industry.

“We are very pleased to have Jennifer joining the Auto Care team,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Her years of hands-on Hill