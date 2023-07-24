CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Jennifer Keaton Named Director of Government Affairs at Auto Care Association

Jennifer Keaton Named Director of Government Affairs at Auto Care Association

By Leave a Comment

The Auto Care Association today announced the addition of Jennifer Keaton as its new director of government affairs. Keaton will work within a four-person department advocating on behalf of the automotive aftermarket with federal and state legislators as well as relevant regulatory agencies. Her role is critical in ensuring the management of state legislation and regulations impacting the auto care industry.

Jennifer Keaton was named director of government affairs at the Auto Care Association.

“We are very pleased to have Jennifer joining the Auto Care team,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Her years of hands-on Hill

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey