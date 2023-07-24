Department of Labor Recovers $66,000 in Back Wages from South Carolina Auto Parts Store Operator

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division announced investigators found that Bellinger Parts Group Inc., that operates six NAPA Auto Parts stores in South Carolina, made illegal deductions for store damage, cash register shortages and uniforms. These deductions caused some workers’ pay to fall below the $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage for all hours worked, a Fair Labor Standards Act violation.

Bellinger Parts Group also failed to pay non-exempt salary counter salespeople and delivery drivers overtime for hours over 40 in a workweek. Investigators also learned the employer did not include non-discretionary sales bonuses in some employees’