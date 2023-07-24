Career Education Association Opposed to Federal Budget Cuts for Education and Workforce Programs

The Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE) has issued an action alert calling on people to write to their members of Congress to oppose cuts to education and workforce programs in the next Federal budget.

According to ACTE, on July 14 the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies approved its Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 appropriations bill on a party-line vote.

In some good news for CTE, the Perkins Basic State Grant is level funded in this bill. However, the bill reduces overall education funding, including rescissions to some funding that would become