LKQ Europe Acquires Commercial Parts Distributor in UK and Ireland

Marks entry into European aftermarket truck parts business.

LKQ Europe has entered the truck parts business with the acquisition of Digraph, the UK’s leading independent aftermarket commercial parts distributor specializing in heavy goods vehicle (HGV), coach and bus parts.

Following the transaction, Digraph will be integrated into the LKQ UK and Ireland group, alongside LKQ Euro Car Parts, LKQ Bodyshop and LKQ Leisure and Marine (Arleigh Group). By joining LKQ Europe, Digraph benefits from enhanced buying power and the support of a combined financial strength, with new investments planned in its people and systems. The business will continue to operate as a separate legal entity under the Digraph brand.

“We are proud that Digraph with its rich history joins the LKQ family in Europe. By entering the truck parts business we broaden our capabilities, and importantly provide our customers unparalleled parts availability, expertise and benefits of our scale,” says Varun Laroyia, CEO LKQ Europe.

LKQ made an initial investment in Digraph in 2017 and it has since provided strategic guidance and support as well working in partnership on procurement. Digraph was founded in 1976 from a single Portakabin in West Hallam, Derbyshire, and today operates 21 branches across the UK, making 300,000 deliveries annually to more than 4,000 customers.

James Rawson, Digraph’s CEO, has announced his intention to stand-down from the business on completion of the deal. Andy Southby, currently Managing Director of the LKQ Bodyshop division in the UK and Ireland will assume responsibility of Managing Director of Digraph alongside his LKQ Bodyshop responsibilities.

“LKQ has been an instrumental partner to our growth and success since 2017 and I know Digraph has a bright future as part of the group”, adds Rawson. “Now it’s time for an exciting new chapter for the business with the power of the LKQ UK and Ireland group behind it.”