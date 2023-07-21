David Simms Elected Secretary of CAWA Board of Directors

At the CAWA June Leadership & Educational Forum, David Simms, a NAPA multi store owner, was elected the 2024 Secretary to the Board of Directors.

Other officers for the 2024 year include: Chair Tom Ogaz of the Parts Authority, Vice-Chair Wayne Schaack of the Pronto Network, Treasurer Dan Hanson, Jr. of Hanson Distributing Company and Immediate Past Chair Young Suhr, Jr. of APW-Knox Seeman Warehouse.

Shortly after purchasing a small auto parts store 12 years ago, Simms joined CAWA and four years ago, he was appointed to the Board of Directors.

“It’s been interesting to see the industry changes in