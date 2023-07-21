CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / David Simms Elected Secretary of CAWA Board of Directors

David Simms Elected Secretary of CAWA Board of Directors

By Leave a Comment

At the CAWA June Leadership & Educational Forum, David Simms, a NAPA multi store owner, was elected the 2024 Secretary to the Board of Directors.

Other officers for the 2024 year include: Chair Tom Ogaz of the Parts Authority, Vice-Chair Wayne Schaack of the Pronto Network, Treasurer Dan Hanson, Jr. of Hanson Distributing Company and Immediate Past Chair Young Suhr, Jr. of APW-Knox Seeman Warehouse.

Shortly after purchasing a small auto parts store 12 years ago, Simms joined CAWA and four years ago, he was appointed to the Board of Directors.

“It’s been interesting to see the industry changes in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey