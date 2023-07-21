CollisionWeek

Car ADAS Solutions Opens Training and Certification Center in Atlanta

Car ADAS Solutions announced the opening of its second calibration training and certification center in Atlanta, Ga. The company’s original training center is located at the company’s corporate office in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“As Car ADAS Solutions continues our rapid growth opening new ADAS diagnostic and calibration businesses across the country, we felt it was important to open a training center to service our fast-growing customer base in the Southeast U.S.,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “The 5,000-square-foot facility is conveniently located near the airport, hotels and restaurants.”

The training center was built with extra-tall overhead

