BendPak Industrial Complex Under Development in Alabama

BendPak, Inc. the global garage equipment manufacturer is developing a light industrial space on 33 acres in Mobile County, Ala. The BendPak Industrial Complex will be located a couple miles from BendPak’s recently expanded East Coast campus.

“Our business growth through diversification model is opening new doors and business opportunities,” says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO. “This is a strategic move as we anticipate continuing growth across our automotive and consumer markets. The state-of-the-art facilities will allow us to optimize our supply chain and distribution processes, enabling faster and more efficient product delivery.”

BendPak Industrial Complex will feature several