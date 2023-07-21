Allstate Announces Auto Rate Increases of Over 11% in 12 Markets

National General brand auto rates also increasing. Announces $1 billion in catastrophe losses for June.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) yesterday announced that during the month of June, the Allstate brand implemented auto rate increases of 11.6% across 12 locations, resulting in total brand premium impact of 2.6%. In addition, Allstate reported National General brand auto rate increases of 8.8% across 14 locations for a brand impact of 1.8%.

“Allstate continued to implement significant auto and homeowners insurance rate actions as part of our comprehensive plan to improve profitability. Beginning with this month’s release, we are expanding reporting transparency by