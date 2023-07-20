Nebraska School to Offer Collision Engineering Program

Omaha’s Metropolitan Community College is the seventh school offering collision repair training program.

Enterprise Holdings, through the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, announced Metropolitan Community College (MCC) in Omaha, Neb., will offer the Collision Engineering Program (CEP) curriculum as part of its existing Auto Collision Technology program.

CEP, now active at seven schools across the U.S., is helping catalyze a new era of collision repair built upon a foundation of motivated, skillful and passionate workers committed to advancing alongside today’s rapid pace of vehicle technology. Founded by the Enterprise Holdings