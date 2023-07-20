Doug Kelly Named President of Burke Porter Group’s New ADAS Division

The Burke Porter Group (BPG), a supplier of OEM end-of-line testing solutions, announced the appointment of industry veteran Doug Kelly as president of its newly created aftermarket business unit, expanding market opportunities for its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration business. Kelly will report to CEO Jeffrey Moss.

Kelly previously served as CEO of Repairify, Inc.

“We have been calibrating and verifying ADAS at factories around the world for decades, and we recognize that the automotive aftermarket needs the same tools and technology,” said Jeffrey Moss, CEO of Burke Porter Group. “We are entering the aftermarket as a B2B supplier