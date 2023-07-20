Carl Anderson Appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Axalta

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) announced that Carl Anderson has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 14. Anderson will succeed Sean Lannon, who will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Anderson is a seasoned financial executive with decades of corporate strategy and financial leadership experience in the global industrial and automotive sectors. He joins Axalta from XPO, Inc., one of North America’s largest freight transportation providers, where he has served as CFO since November 2022. Prior to XPO, he spent more than 16 years at Meritor, Inc., a leading global supplier for commercial vehicle manufacturers, where he served as CFO for more than three years in addition to holding numerous other financial leadership positions. He brings extensive experience building finance and investor relations functions and a demonstrated track record spearheading growth and shareholder value creation initiatives, including M&A, increasing supply chain efficiency and driving successful expansion into new end markets.

“Carl brings more than 25 years of experience in the transportation industry with deep expertise in the commercial vehicle market, and I am thrilled he has decided to join Axalta at such an exciting time for the company and our shareholders,” said Chris Villavarayan, Chief Executive Officer and President of Axalta. “Carl’s leadership of finance organizations for one of the largest LTL carriers in North America as well as a global commercial vehicle supplier will provide a unique perspective for our business. I believe he will be a tremendous partner to build on our momentum to position Axalta for accelerated growth and market leadership, and value creation.”

Anderson said, “It is a privilege to step into the CFO role and join a company with such a rich and celebrated history. Axalta has built something special over the last 150-plus years and I look forward to working with the rest of the executive team and Axalta’s exceptional Finance organization to build on Axalta’s outstanding performance and continue furthering the company’s profitable growth trajectory.”

Villavarayan added, “On behalf of our Board and our entire management team, I want to thank Sean for his many contributions to Axalta throughout his 10 years with the Company. His efforts in advancing our strategic objectives have positioned us for continued strong performance in the years to come. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Anderson has served as Chief Financial Officer for XPO, Inc., a $7.7 billion provider of asset-based trucking transportation services, since 2022. Prior to XPO, he was Senior Vice President & CFO at Meritor, Inc., a leading supplier of OEM and aftermarket parts for commercial vehicle and industrial markets, where he previously served as Group Vice President, Finance; Treasurer; Assistant Treasurer; and Director, International Capital Markets, Risk Management and Corporate Insurance throughout his 16-year tenure. Earlier, he held treasury and financial planning roles at General Motors Acceptance Corporation after beginning his career with First Chicago Corporation. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from Wayne State University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Michigan State University.