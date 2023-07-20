CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Auto Insurance Study Says Underwriting Losses Doubled Last Year

Auto Insurance Study Says Underwriting Losses Doubled Last Year

By Leave a Comment

Insurance association says increased auto insurance claim costs will stretch into 2023 and beyond.

A new study Auto Insurance: The Uncertain Road Ahead released by the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), examines how insurance claims inflation has continued to rise faster than the underlying consumer price index (CPI), far outpacing increases in auto insurance premiums. The combination of rapidly increasing overall economic inflation and claims inflation has driven up auto insurance losses and combined ratios.

“In addition to inflation trends, the private passenger auto insurance sector is also experiencing several other trends such as increased frequency and severity of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey